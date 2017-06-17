Living in a tiny house is a way of life

Tiny house builder Jeff Marlow, owner of Free Spirit Tiny Homes in Chapel Hill, talks about misconceptions people have when considering downsizing to tiny house. Hundreds attended the N.C. State Fairgrounds Saturday for an expo on the latest phenomenon in the housing market: living a life in under 399 square feet.
Mandy Locke mlocke@newsobserver.com
