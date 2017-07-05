Southern Lee'e Nate Thompson (4) tackles Union Pines’ Julian Thomas (21) during a prep football game last Oct. 29 in Cameron. Thompson announced he’ll play college football at Duke.
Southern Lee'e Nate Thompson (4) tackles Union Pines’ Julian Thomas (21) during a prep football game last Oct. 29 in Cameron. Thompson announced he’ll play college football at Duke.

July 05, 2017 11:01 PM

Southern Lee’s Nate Thompson latest in-state pledge to join Duke football

By Steve Wiseman

swiseman@heraldsun.com

DURHAM

One year after being shut out with in-state talent, Duke’s football team added yet another N.C. product to its 2018 recruiting class.

Cornerback Nate Thompson of Southern Lee High School in Sanford announced on Twitter he plans to play for Duke. Rated a three-star player by 247sports.com, Thompson picked the Blue Devils over finalists that include N.C. State, Virginia Tech, South Carolina and Syracuse.

Thompson joins quarterback Gunnar Holmberg from Wake Forest Heritage High, tight end Zamari White from Henderson’s Southern Vance High, wide receiver Jarett Garner of Hickory Ridge High in Harrisburg and offensive guard Maurice McIntyre from Northwood High in Jacksonville as in-state players committed to Duke for the 2018 class.

The 6-2, 180-pound Thompson’s addition gives Duke 13 commits in a class that is now rated No. 30 nationally and No. 7 in the ACC by 247sports.com. Twelve of the committed players are three-stars while defensive end Tahj Rice of Louisville, Kentucky, is a four-star player.

Duke is well on its way to a third consecutive class rated among the nation’s top 50. Duke’s 2017 class, despite missing out on any N.C. players, was rated at No. 48 nationally while the 2016 class was No. 32.

Steve Wiseman: 919-419-6671, @stevewisemanNC

