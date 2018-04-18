Chapel Hill native left it all on the stage, but was it enough to advance him on 'The Voice'?

OK, that was the Rayshun LaMarr we know and love!

The Chapel Hill native had a shaky night on Monday, but came out super strong in Wednesday's second chance performance, delivering an incredible cover of the Mary J. Blige song "I'm Going Down." Rayshun's energetic performance ended with him literally lying on the stage. (We'll add video Thursday morning as soon as NBC uploads.)

But was it enough to get him through to the Top 12?

After his performance, Rayshun's coach Adam Levine told him, jokingly, "If only you could just have a little more energy!" Adam continued: "There's only one Rayshun. You are incredible. You just destroyed the evening — you just won the week!"

At the end of the show we learned the results of America's voting and the person saved from each team by the respective coaches.

We're here for Rayshun so we'll skip right to his team's results.

On Team Adam, America's voting saved ... RAYSHUN LAMARR!

Adam then saved Jackie Verna to advance as well.

Sanford's Britton Buchanan also in the Top 12

Britton Buchanan performs on the first night of "The Voice" live playoff rounds, April 16, 2018. Tyler Golden/NBC

Sanford native Britton Buchanan was the top vote-getter on Team Alicia Keys in the first round of Live Playoffs on Monday, meaning he is also in the Top 12.





Buchanan sang Grand Funk Railroad's "Some Kind of Wonderful."

North Carolina natives representing!

The Top 12 now has three players from each of the four teams.

Team Alicia Keys: Britton Buchanan, Jackie Foster, Christiana Danielle

Team Adam Levine: Sharane Calister, Rayshun LaMarr, Jackie Verna

Team Kelly Clarkson: Brynn Cartelli, Kaleb Lee, D.R. King

Team Blake Shelton: Kyla Jade, Pryor Baird, Spensha Baker

What's next

"The Voice" next airs at 8 p.m. Monday, April 23, and Tuesday, April 24, on NBC. That will start a series of "theme weeks" on the show. Next week's theme will be "The Story of the Song," for which (says NBC), "artists will reveal the story of what their song means to them — special memories, significant life moments and covering artists who have inspired them." Guessing this is when Britton Buchanan pulls out the Springsteen card.

