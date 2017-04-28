Home & Garden classes, workshops, lectures and tours: April 29-May 21

A weekly roundup of home and garden classes, tours and more.
Don’t see your event listed here? You need to enter it at triangle.com. If you would like instructions on how to enter your event, send an email to bcain@newsobserver.com.
Lucy Dierks: Avian Tablescapes
Cedar Creek Gallery will exhibit Asheville potter Lucy Dierks, who has been making pottery for the past twenty years and is passionate about Asian art and pottery and draws heavily from these traditions to create her pieces. 4/29-5/21 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. Cedar Creek Gallery, 1150 Fleming Rd, Creedmoor. 919-528-1041, cedarcreekgallery.com.
Mystic Farm and Distillery Tour and Tasting
A world-class distillery tour and tasting at the Triangle’s only Farm Distillery. Learn about the entire process of making Bourbon whiskey and other acclaimed spirits from the grain fields to the bottling line. Afterward, enjoy a walking tour of the farm or a game of giant Jenga on our covered porch. 4/29, 5/6, 5/13, 5/20. 2 p.m.-3 p.m., 4 p.m.-5 p.m. $10 and up. Mystic Farm & Distillery, 1212 N. Mineral Springs Rd., Durham. whatismystic.com.
‘Gala in the Garden Sneak Peak’
Usually, the plant selections for auction during our annual Gala are kept mostly under wraps. This year, you’ll get a chance to see a few of the choice specimens that will be up for bidding. 5/2 9-10:30 a.m., 6-7:30 p.m. Free for members, $5 for nonmembers. JC Raulston Arboretum, 4415 Beryl Rd., Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu.
Craft Saturday: Historic Games
Visit Stagville for an Open House and learn about historic games. Make your own to take home. 5/6 10 a.m.-4 p.m. FREE, suggested donation of $1 per person. Historic Stagville, 5828 Old Oxford Hwy., Durham. 919-620-0120, stagville.org.
Eastern Mountain Leather Shoes
Each student will learn how to create modern versions of traditional moccasins. We will cover a variety of hand and machine techniques so you can design custom shoes. Each student will leave with a pair of leather shoes they make themselves and the knowledge of how to make more. All materials are provided. 5/6 12 p.m.-3 p.m. $30. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd., Durham. 919-688-6960.
Beginning Sewing Class
Join a textile artist and sewing instructor for this class designed for brand new beginners and re-entry sewers. We will cover tools and sewing concepts, machine threading and troubleshooting, straight stitch, zig-zag, and applique stitches. Students will design and sew a class project using The Scrap Exchange’s awesome wealth of fabrics and trims. All tools and materials are provided, but feel free to bring your own sewing machine, fabric scissors, and/or fabrics. Registration is suggested. Space is limited. 5/7 1-4 p.m. $30. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd., Durham. 919-688-6960.
Mother Earth News Fair
At the Mother Earth News Fair, you’ll discover workshops and lectures to get you further down the path to independence and self-reliance. Whether you want to learn how to grow and raise your own food, build your own root cellar, or create a green dream home, learn everything you need to know. 5/6 9 a.m.-6 p.m., 5/7 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $60 for both days, kids enter free. Western NC Agricultural Center, 1301 Fanning Bridge Rd., Fletcher. 800-234-3368.
Gala in the Garden
At Gala in the Garden you’ll enjoy great food and drinks, a stroll around the gardens and the chance to bid on auction items. The proceeds raised are the critical unrestricted funds used for daily operational expenses and ongoing research of landscape plants at JC Raulston Arboretum. We need your support to keep our gates open, to keep the gardens in top shape, to keep the plant collections growing and the educational programs thriving. 5/7 3:30-7 p.m. $100 per ticket for members, $125 per ticket for nonmembers. JC Raulston Arboretum, 4415 Beryl Rd., Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu.
Locally Made Market
We will have over 20 of the most talented and unique local artisans on site selling their locally made items. Don’t forget to enter the onsite drawing to win one our many giveaways. 5/7 Noon-4 p.m. The Mayton Inn, 301 S. Academy St., Cary. 919-670-5000, maytoninn.com.
Useful Plants
From medicine to fabric, people use plants for more than just food. Learn the parts of a plant and explore how they can be useful. Seek out these special plants in the garden and plant some yourself. 5/8 10:30-11:30 a.m. Gardens members $7 per class; general public $10 per class. Register for all 4 classes at $6/$9 per class. Duke University, Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Gardening in Durham
Understanding Durham’s soil and climate will help you succeed in your garden, whether you are a Durham native or a transplant, an experienced gardener or just beginning. Join master gardener Gene Carlone as he explains the strategies and techniques that are time-tested in Durham and help you take advantage of our year-round growing season. Free but pre-registration required. 5/11 6:30-8 p.m. Duke University, Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Book Launch: “Gardening in the South”
Mark Weathington, Director of the JC Raulston Arboretum: This lecture will discuss important suggestions to improve your southern garden. Mark’s new book, “Gardening in the South,” will also be available. It is comprehensive, enthusiastic and accessible to gardeners of all levels. It features information on site and plant selection, soil preparation and maintenance, and basic design principles. Plant profiles highlight the region’s best perennials, annuals, trees, shrubs, and bulbs. 5/11 7:30-9 p.m. Free for Friends of JCRA, NC State students (with ID) and Dept of Horticultural Science faculty and staff; all others $5. JC Raulston Arboretum, 4415 Beryl Rd., Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu.
Photography Walk: “Macro”
Presented by Susan Bailey. Exploring the close-up world in the garden and achieve strong compositions and fun abstracts. Bring a camera with macro lens or the ability to focus close and a tripod. A long lens option will be explained if you do not have close-up equipment. 5/11 2-3 p.m. $10 for members, $15 for nonmembers. Advanced registration is required. JC Raulston Arboretum, 4415 Beryl Rd., Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu.
Walk on the Wild Side
Explore wild North Carolina in these seasonal walks through the Blomquist Garden of Native Plants on the first Thursday of every month. Meet at the Blomquist Garden entrance. 5/11, 5/18. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Fee: $10; $7 for Gardens members. Pre-registration required. Parking fees apply. Duke University, Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Garden Club Mad Hatter Tea and Garden/Art Tour
Wake Forest Garden Club will host its’ Mad Hatters Tea Party & Garden and Art Tour. A $20 traditional plated tea will be served from 11-2 at the Historic Wake Forest Museum building and a $15 Garden Tour featuring 10 area gardens and artists. Free festivities include a Plant Sale & Classic Cars. Wakeforestgardenclub@aol.com or wfgardenclubevents.org. 5/13 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $20 for High Tea, $15 for Garden/Art Tour. Wake Forest Historical Museum, 414 N. Main Street, Wake Forest. 919-556-2911, wakeforestmuseum.org.
Sprouts & Microgreens
Grow healthy protein-rich food indoors year-round and learn about the health benefits of sprouting your seeds, beans, grains and nuts. You’ll receive sprouting containers and learn how to easily grow sprouts and microgreens at home in a few basic steps. Also, recipes for making sprouted hummus, almond milk, sprouted nut “cheese”, sprouted bread, a fermented sprout drink, and more. 5/13 2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. $18. The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd., Durham. 919-688-6960.
Arboretum Guided Tour
Guided tours are available to the public free of charge every Sunday at 2 pm through October. Join one of the JCRA’s tour docents and learn about the Arboretum’s plants, people, history, future, and mission in a one-hour guided walk through the JCRA’s collections and gardens. 5/14, 5/21. 2 p.m.-3 p.m. Free. JC Raulston Arboretum, 4415 Beryl Rd., Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu.
Central Carolina Chrysanthemum Society
The CCCS meets the 3rd Monday of each month, featuring a guest speaker and information about growing exhibition mums. Visitors are welcome. 5/15 Noon-2 p.m. No Charge. JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University, 4415 Beryl Rd., Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu.
Foodscape Revolution
Brie Arthur will to encourage us to “think outside the box” and learn how pairing edibles in a traditional ornamental landscape increases biodiversity and adds purpose to everyday spaces. Arthur is the author of “The Foodscape Revolution.” 5/16 6:30-8 p.m. $10 per meeting for non-members. Forum members free with $25 annual membership. Duke University, Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
An Insider’s Guide to the Gardens
Stroll Duke Gardens with two experienced photographers and learn more about “how to look” for those unique views and unknown spots. Meet at the Doris Duke Center. 5/18 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Gardens members $14; general public $18. Register for all sessions at $12/16 per session. Duke University, Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Girl Scout Program Juniors: “Flowers”
Take a closer look at flowers. After exploring flower parts and why plants have flowers, scouts get creative with flowers in a craft project and will make a floral arrangement to take home. Fulfills requirements for the Flowers Badge. 5/21 2-4:30 p.m. Please see the Girl Scouts North Carolina Coastal Pines Program and Events Guide for registration details. JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University, 4415 Beryl Rd., Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu.
Natural Beekeeping Practices
A talk about natural beekeeping practices given by Alice Hinman. 5/21 1 p.m.-2 p.m. Free Registration Required. Village Art Circle, 200 S. Academy St, Cary. 919-210-0398, villageartcircle.com.
Creating a Sustainable Landscape
An insightful talk by Dale Batchelor about how to use native plants in your garden. These plants help you cut down on maintenance and also help wildlife. The talk will focus on how we can better help the honeybee. Also features an art exhibit and info on charitable giving to Apiopolis, an urban bee sanctuary and Bee Better a non-profit organization that helps homeowners build better backyards for bees. 5/21 2-3 p.m. Free Registration Required. Village Art Circle, 200 S. Academy St, Cary. 919-210-0398, villageartcircle.com.
