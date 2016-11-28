Bishop Burbidge to celebrate final NC mass in Cary on Tuesday

Catholic Bishop Michael Burbidge will celebrate his final public mass in the Diocese of Raleigh on Tuesday evening at St. Michael the Archangel church in Cary.
Burbidge will become the bishop of the Diocese of Arlington, Va., on Dec. 6. Pope Francis appointed him to the new position in early October, ending Burbidge’s leadership of the 54-county Raleigh diocese after 10 years.
Before Burbidge leaves North Carolina, a group of priests from the Raleigh diocese will appoint an interim administrator to serve until the pope appoints a new bishop.
He will preside over a Mass of Thanksgiving beginning at 6:30 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel at 804 High House Road.
