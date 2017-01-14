Student debt dents startup dreams

2:56 Obama: 'This gives the Internet one last chance to talk about our bromance' Pause

1:46 Matt Booty of Enkle Designs finds inspiration in Scandinavian design

1:54 UNC's Berry on the Wake Forest comeback

3:48 Gov Roy Cooper introduces new DHHS and Military Secretaries

1:31 “He’s on top of her and he’s attacking her" 911 call from first witness in Apex

3:41 Canes coach Peters on win over Buffalo

2:16 Zach Galifianakis makes a documentary about how bad gerrymandering has gotten

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

1:26 Mom posts video of alleged bullying incident in Fayetteville