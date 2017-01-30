Grubb Ventures plans to expand revitalization of Atlantic Avenue corridor with $10 million acquisition

1:11 Meet the IKEA Home Tour Squad.mp4

1:00 Wegmans may add grocery stores in Chapel Hill, Cary, Raleigh

2:33 Burt's Bees founder's cabin finds a new home

1:13 Dancing crossing guard keeps students, drivers smiling and safe

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest refugee and immigrant ban at RDU

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands

0:40 Women’s rally in Raleigh draws thousands in solidarity with DC march

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'