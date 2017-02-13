Delta adds 2 daily nonstop flights from RDU to Nashville

1:11 Meet the IKEA Home Tour Squad.mp4

4:15 Cooper sworn in as governor minutes after midnight

0:28 Google Fiber arrives in Raleigh

1:00 Grammy Awards 2017: Beyonce's Incredible Performance

1:56 Diverse crowd marches in Raleigh to champion civil rights, healthcare and immigration at HKonJ People’s Assembly

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse

2:07 Teen mother thrives at new school with flexible classes

1:07 Jerry Sandusky speaks out entering the Centre County Courthouse