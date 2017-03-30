Businesses reapply pressure on HB2 repeal as NCAA deadline looms

Businesses across the state have started speaking up on social media to apply 11th-hour pressure on North Carolina lawmakers to repeal House Bill 2 as the NCAA’s deadline looms. The state could miss out on hosting NCAA championship events through 2022 if legislators don’t address HB2 by midday Thursday.
Corporations were vocal about their distaste for HB2 in the weeks and months after it was signed into law, with companies like PayPal and Deutsche Bank going to far as to scrap expansion because of HB2, which has been widely seen as anti-LGBT. Businesses had become much quieter about HB2 until late Wednesday.
From Dow Chemical to Levi Strauss, companies are starting to use their platform – as hundreds did back when HB2 was passed last year – to once again voice their opposition to HB2, which limits legal protections for LGBT individuals.
“More voices the better, not many better than @Benioff let’s see what tomorrow brings #HB2,” tweeted Charlotte ad agency Red Truck Labs. They were referencing Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, who has been vocal about his opposition to HB2 and his support for companies who speak out against policies they find discriminatory.
.@DowPolicy nice to see you stepping up. #HB2 #discriminates and hurts us all economically https://t.co/lSANpNpweP— Red Truck Labs (@redtrucklabs) March 30, 2017
Senate leader Phil Berger Wednesday announced shortly after 10:30 p.m. that Republican lawmakers had struck a deal with Gov. Roy Cooper to repeal the controversial law. The Senate is expected to vote on the compromise measure at 9:15 a.m. Thursday. The House will follow.
It’s unclear whether the proposal – which Cooper said “is not perfect,” but that he supports it – will be enough to appease the NCAA and other businesses. The deal would repeal HB2, re-set bathroom access to pre-HB2 standards and also include a moratorium preventing cities from passing their own non-discrimination ordinances through at least 2020.
We stand w/ @HRC & @EqualityNC in urging North Carolina lawmakers to reject a backroom “deal” on anti-#LGBTQ #HB2. #RepealHB2 #ncpol— Levi Strauss & Co. (@LeviStraussCo) March 30, 2017
Equality for all. #HB2 pic.twitter.com/Ev4W8lt5j5— Marc Benioff (@Benioff) March 30, 2017
Already the repeal deal is angering both sides. Advocates for the gay community are calling the compromise “a sell out,” while conservatives are equally critical of any move that would negate what they see as a “common sense privacy law.”
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
