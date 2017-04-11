Google Fiber is now available in this North Raleigh neighborhood

Google Fiber is expanding its availability in Raleigh.
Google announced on Tuesday that it is offering high-speed internet to the Brier Creek area in North Raleigh and re-opening sign-ups in Morrisville, which in September became the first Triangle town to get Google Fiber access. Google Fiber is also offering a product for small businesses in both areas.
It’s unclear which specific neighborhoods are eligible. The tech giant is asking area residents to visit its website, fiber.google.com/cities/triangle, to see if the service is available for them.
“The residents and municipalities across the Triangle have been great partners as Google Fiber builds a brand-new fiber optic network that will help bring the next wave of innovation to the Triangle,” spokesman Billy Warden said in a statement.
Google Fiber offers residential customers speeds of 1,000 megabits per second for $70 a month, enabling users to download a high-definition movie in 40 seconds. AT&T, Google Fiber’s biggest competitor, offers the same speed at the same price, while Time Warner Cable offers 300 mbps for about $65 a month.
Brier Creek follows North Hills and Morrisville as the third area to gain access to Google Fiber since 2015, when the company announced plans to launch fiber services in seven Triangle municipalities – Raleigh, Durham, Morrisville, Carrboro, Cary, Chapel Hill and Garner. Google launched fiber in Morrisville last fall and North Hills in February.
Company representatives didn’t immediately comment on why Brier Creek is the next area to gain Google Fiber access. They’ve previously said they open sign-ups first in areas where the network is buried and the permits are in place.
Google limits sign-up periods because, company representatives say, it makes installation work more efficient and helps the company move on to the next area more swiftly.
The sign-up period for Brier Creek residents ends May 25, while the company isn’t putting an end date on its availability for Morrisville residents.
Paul A. Specht: 919-829-4870, @AndySpecht
Comments