Red Hat promotes Eric Shander to CFO job

Open source software company Red Hat has chosen one of its own as the company’s new chief financial officer.
The Raleigh-based company announced Tuesday that Eric Shander, who was named acting CFO in January, has been promoted to executive vice president and chief financial officer. Shander, whose appointment takes effect immediately, previously was vice president and chief accounting officer.
“I’ve worked very closely with Eric since he has joined Red Hat and have seen firsthand how talented he is,” CEO Jim Whitehurst said in a prepared statement. “I have confidence that he will be a great CFO for Red Hat and help continue our strong financial position.”
Shander succeeds Frank Calderoni, who departed in January to become CEO of Anaplan, a Silicon Valley company that is gearing up to go public.
Calderoni’s tenure at Red Hat was relatively brief. He had joined the company in July 2015 following a stint as CFO of Cisco Systems.
Shander joined Red Hat in November 2015.
His career of more than 25 years includes serving as vice president of Americas IT infrastructure delivery at IBM from 2011 to 2015, a position he took after running IBM’s Finance and Accounting Global Process Services division. He also was vice president and chief accountant at Lenovo.
