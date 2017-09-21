Tech firm Pendo has big hiring plans. It’s moving to a downtown tower for room to grow.

Tech start-up Pendo, flush with venture capital funding, is expanding by moving to a larger headquarters and planning to hire 150 employees by the end of next year.
The company has been operating on South Dawson Street in downtown Raleigh, and will move several blocks to the Wells Fargo Building on Fayetteville Street.
The move is part of a remake of the 30-story building, which includes plans to use an outside plaza for concerts, renovating the lobby and upgrading a fitness center and conference rooms. The tower at 150 Fayetteville St. is between West Morgan and West Hargett streets.
“Pendo embraces where we’re going with150 Fayetteville, and they want to be part of our new energy and diversity of businesses,” J.D. McNeill, vice president of asset management at The Spectrum Companies, the commercial real estate firm that manages and leases the building, said in a news release. “We’re not just making cosmetic upgrades. We have fully evaluated the overall experience the building offers to tenants, visitors and patrons – and we’re making changes based on their needs.”
Wells Fargo’s corporate offices and a ground-level bank branch, as well as a number of law firms are currently in the building.
Pendo is leasing 43,000 square feet of office space on 2 1/2 floors, which will accommodate 400 employees in an open floor plan, modern-industrial finishes and a rooftop patio. The company has 150 workers in Raleigh and other cities.
Pendo’s cloud-based technology helps business customers improve their software by providing feedback on what features their customers are using and which ones they’re ignoring. It also issues pop-up messages to software users notifying them of features they may not know about.
Formed in 2013, the firm says it has raised $56 million and increased revenue by 400 percent in the past year.
Craig Jarvis: 919-829-4576, @CraigJ_NandO
Comments