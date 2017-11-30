Need a job for the holidays? Here are the retailers who are hiring.

Looking for a holiday job to help pay for Christmas – or perhaps in hopes it will lead to more permanent work?
Your chances may be hit or miss this season.
Some retailers such as Target are planning big hiring sprees while others are a bit more subdued, and overall seasonal hiring is expected to be down.
The National Retail Federation predicts holiday sales will be around $682 billion this year, a 4 percent increase from 2016, but expects retailers to hire fewer people to help with sales, stocking shelves and filling online orders. It expects between 500,000 and 550,000 seasonal workers will be hired nationally, down from last year’s 575,000.
That lower number is due in part to several store closures since last year, including Macy’s, Sports Authority and Walmart. The nation’s largest retailer also told The New York Times it will hire fewer temporary sales people in order to give its current part-time workers more hours.
But most large retailers, including Macy’s, J.C. Penny’s and Kohl’s, have announced they plan to hire additional workers nationwide to help with holiday sales.
J.C. Penny’s plans to hire 40,000 seasonal workers, which is similar to last year’s figures. Joey Thomas, senior director for corporate communications at the company, said the goal is to hire 800 seasonal associates in North Carolina. He did not a have a breakdown for hiring in the Triangle.
“Seasonal positions are a great fit for those interested in earning extra money for the season, but also for those interested in starting a career with high potential for growth,” Thomas said.
Amazon is adding 120,000 seasonal workers, in addition to the roughly 50,000 permanent workers it added at fulfillment centers this fall. Approximately 600 seasonal employees will be hired in North Carolina, said Brenda Alfred, a public relations manager for Amazon. The company is hiring now for workers at its 325,000-square-foot warehouse in RTP.
Target announced that it plans to hire 100,000 team members for its 1,816 stores across the U.S., and an additional 4,500 team members for its distribution centers and fulfillment facilities. This is up from 70,000 seasonal workers last year. About 2,500 of these jobs will be in North Carolina stores.
Some retailers like Macy’s are ramping up their number of employees dedicated to online activities. The company said it plans to hire 18,000 holiday workers for online orders, including shipping and packaging, which is up from about 15,000 last year. However, overall hiring for the holiday season will be about 80,000, compared to 83,000 last year.
Jacqueline King, manager of media relations for Macy’s, said that out of the 80,000 total seasonal employees, 505 are jobs within the Macy’s stores in North Carolina.
Charlotte-based Belk is hiring roughly 7,000 part-time seasonal positions across its 294 stores, while Kohl’s is adding more than 67,000 employees for its stores, distribution centers and credit operations nationwide, which is up 15 percent from last year.
Although Toys R Us has filed for Chapter 11 reorganization, the company said it’s hiring about 12,500 part-time workers at key stores and distribution centers. In past years, it’s hired as many as 40,000 seasonal workers.
“We are hiring more than 800 seasonal team members for in-store positions in the state of North Carolina and approximately 240 in the Raleigh-Durham market,” said Joseph Contrino, communications coordinator for Toys R Us.
One store not looking to hire for the holidays? Lowe’s Home Improvement, whose biggest hiring push is in the spring as its customers get back outside. Lowe’s plans to announce seasonal positions in February.
Getting hired
Many stores are still in the process of hiring their seasonal worker, but the clock is running, so don’t delay. Here are some tips from the Better Business Bureau on how to get hired.
Work where you shop. You will already be familiar with the store and its products, and discounts available to employees can mean significant savings when shopping for gifts.
Put your best foot forward. Even if you are just picking up applications, dress neatly and be prepared for an interview. This includes being familiar with the store’s brand and products. During the interview, focus on your customer service skills.
Turn down a job if there are fees. If the employer requires fees for training, background checks or drug tests, it might be a scam. These costs are normally the responsibility of the employer.
Be flexible. Full-time employees usually have first choice on preferred hours and shifts. As a seasonal employee, you can expect to work long, sometimes inconvenient hours, including Christmas Eve. If this is a second job in addition to your day job, be upfront and clear with your new employer about your available hours.
Some advertised job positions could be scams. Be wary of work-from-home and secret shopper positions. If the job posting is for a well-known brand, check the real company’s job page to see if the position is posted there. Look online. If the job comes up in other cities with the exact same post, it could be a scam. Check potential employers at bbb.org. Check potential employers at bbb.org.
