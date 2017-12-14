Business

Auto parts maker expands in Wilson County

By Max Diamond

December 14, 2017

Linamar Forgings Carolina, an automotive manufacturer, is expanding its facilities in Wilson County and and creating 31 jobs.

The company is part of Linamar Corporation, a global manufacturer based in Canada that produces products for vehicles, construction, and to support renewable energy.

With its $6.8 million expansion in Wilson, Linamar will produce two new kinds of automotive products: hollow transmission shafts and net shape differential gears. The project also adds a new manufacturing process that requires less material and results in lighter auto parts.

The expansion announcement comes as the state is in negotations with Toyota to bring its planned Toyota-Mazda plant to a megasite in North Carolina.

Linamar will receive a performance-based grant of $62,000 over three years if it makes its hiring and invesetment goals, said Hannah Harrill of the North Carolina Department of Commerce. The One North Carolina Fund grant requires a matching grant from local government.

The average salary for the new positions will be $49,764, above the average salary in Wilson County of $40,490.

