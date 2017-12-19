What do folks in each state buy most on Walmart’s site? (NC: You love yours by the jar.)

North Carolinians crave a particular condiment, South Carolinians are into coin banks, and Virginians want coolers, according to the folks at Walmart.
Those are some of the trends in a 2017 end-of-year report on Walmart’s top selling products sold online, by state.
Items like water, paper towels and dry goods dominate the list nationwide, but Walmart pointed out the more interesting tendencies shoppers had for the year – like how North Carolinians bought a lot of mayonnaise.
Some of the notable findings are:
▪ Delaware residents are fans of spiced jelly candy.
▪ Minnesotans are into Flaming Hot Cheetos.
▪ North Dakotans have an appreciation for watermelon-flavored gum.
▪ Floridians drink a lot of sparkling cider.
▪ Ohioans buy a lot of grape-flavored drink mix.
▪ Nevada residents order up the dog treats, and New Mexico residents load up on cat food.
▪ Maryland residents buy a lot of glue sticks.
▪ Hawaiians adore the Barbie Farmer Doll.
▪ Pennsylvanians are big fans of plastic hangers.
Others mentioned in a news release are:
▪ Arkansans cherish chocolate.
▪ Colorado residents savor M&M’s Peanut Chocolate Candy.
▪ Washington D.C. residents enjoy Great Value French Fried Onions.
▪ Maine residents bake a lot of brownies.
▪ Missourians love Life Savers candy.
▪ New Yorkers love their Cheerios.
▪ Oklahomans fancy barbeque sauce.
▪ Vermont residents like their sweet canned corn.
▪ Washingtonians are fans of vanilla frosting.
▪ Californians love their protein powder.
▪ Indiana residents energize with Instant Coffee.
▪ Louisiana residents love root beer extract.
▪ South Dakotans are big on orange juice.
▪ Arizona residents love L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls.
▪ Georgians purchase a lot of the Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Chairs.
▪ Idaho residents stock up on the My Little Pony Mini Collection.
▪ Tennesseans are enchanted by the Disney Infinity Power Discs.
▪ West Virginians have a soft spot for My Life As dolls.
