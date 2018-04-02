Mecklenburg Medical Group doctors sue Atrium Health to break away from hospital system

Mecklenburg Medical Group announced Monday that a group of its doctors has sued Charlotte-based Atrium Health, in a move to break away and operate independently of the hospital system.

The civil suit, filed in Mecklenburg County Superior Court, marks an attempt by physicians at the largest doctors practice operated by Atrium to sever ties with the Charlotte region's dominant hospital system, formerly known as Carolinas HealthCare.

The doctors with Mecklenburg Medical, which became part of Carolinas HealthCare in 1993, in their suit accuse the system of monopolistic and anti-competitive behavior. That behavior includes ordering the doctors in most instances to refer patients needing further care to Atrium-owned or managed facilities. The doctors say they want out of Atrium employment restrictions that would allow them to practice independently.

"Though purporting to be a non-profit institution, Atrium — with its bloated management bureaucracy — has repeatedly complained and contended that it 'loses' millions of dollars on the MMG physicians each year," the suit says, adding that Atrium has refused to release the doctors from their restrictions.

"In sum, Atrium is acting as the exact opposite of the non-profit health care provider that it claims to be."

Atrium did not immediately provide comment.

The Charlotte-based hospital system has grown into a bigger health care giant through years of acquisitions, including hospitals and doctors groups. In February it announced plans to combine with Georgia health care system Navicent. Under a major deal that was scuttled in March over questions about control, Atrium had sought to combined with Chapel Hill's UNC Health Care.

Mecklenburg Medical employs 104 doctors in several specialties, including dermatology, pulmonology and sleep medicine. Of those, 92 are suing Atrium and seeking to have the dispute heard in North Carolina Business Court, which handles complex business cases.

In their suit, the doctors claim Atrium has enacted changes that are harmful to patients. For example, under what Atrium called "care redesign" the system cut the number of assisting registered nurses helping doctors in clinical work, the suit says. Atrium also took all triage nurses out of practice facilities and warehoused them in a single building in Mint Hill, the suit says.

Atrium also did away with a practice of having a staff member in each practice office to answer patient calls, according to the suit. Atrium replaced those positions with a phone center in Mint Hill, the suit says.

Dr. Dale Owen, a cardiologist spearheading the effort to split away, said in an Observer interview that the move is designed to allow doctors to spend more quality time with patients and provide them with greater value. By getting away from Atrium and its large overhead costs, the doctors expect they'll be able to see patients for more than 15 minutes each, he said.

"That will allow us the opportunity and time to deal with these complex medical issues," Owen said.

Dr. Dale Owen Photo courtesy Dale Owen

For Atrium, it's another legal battle with a group of local doctors.

Last week, a group of Charlotte anesthesiologists, Southeast Anesthesiology Consultants, sued Atrium over a lost contract. Among other concerns, the group has said it lost the contract after refusing to accept an offer from Atrium that would have led to cuts in doctor compensation and Southeast having zero profit margin.

Atrium has said it did not renew the contract because, among other things, the company of which Southeast is an affiliate refused contract provisions that would have ensured patient safety.

Monday's legal action also comes after Atrium last year presented the doctors with proposed new employment agreements with terms that included lower compensation, the suit says. Several of the doctors were told by Atrium that doctors who didn't enter into the new agreements would be terminated for cause, according to the lawsuit.





The new agreements also expanded non-compete agreements banning the doctors from practicing medicine, even as charity work, anywhere within a 15-mile radius of their offices from a year to 18 months in most instances of termination, the suit says. Under the new agreements, that range was broadened to 30 miles, according to the suit.

The suit is also the latest accusing Atrium of anti-competitive behavior.

In a 2016 suit, the U.S. Justice Department and the North Carolina Attorney General’s office accused Atrium of hindering competition through illegal contract restrictions that ban insurers from steering customers to lower-cost competitors. The same year, a San Francisco law firm filed a class-action case making similar allegations. This year, a Charlotte-resident filed a federal suit over the same issue. Atrium has denied any wrongdoing.

In its employment agreements, Atrium explicitly mandates Mecklenburg Medical doctors, with limited exception, refer every patient in need of hospitalization, diagnosis or treatment to an Atrium-owned, -operated or -managed facility, Monday's lawsuit says.

That requirement restricts doctors from considering costs to patients when making such referrals, the suit says, noting that Atrium's market power allows it to demand insurance reimbursement rates as much as 150 times higher than for the same services at other Charlotte-area hospitals.

Owen, the cardiologist, said Mecklenburg Medical will continue to serve patients while the suit works its way through court.

"We're going to continue to do our jobs and abide by our contract with the health care system, and we will continue to see patients as we are doing currently with the same excellent level of care that we provide," he said.

The push by the doctors to break off bucks a nationwide trend of physician practices combining with hospital systems, said Barak Richman, a Duke Law School professor specializing in health care policy.

"As a general matter, health policy experts have been quite concerned with that trend, as it seems to cement hospital monopolies and thereby increase the cost of care," Richman. He said the divorce might be a good thing for consumers.

"There is a growing recognition that if physicians are independent from hospitals, they are more likely to direct their patients to lower-cost and higher-value care," he said.

"Hospital-physician integrations have not yielded many of the efficiencies their leaders have promised, and instead they have tended to increase health care spending and health care prices."