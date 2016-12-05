Raleigh’s Caswell Square site would become medical office buildings, developer says

1:27 Durham recount set to finish by Monday deadline Pause

1:57 Jeff Skinner on the Hurricanes win in overtime

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

1:06 Roy Cooper declares victory in video released Nov. 22

1:39 Trump selects "Mad Dog" Mattis for secretary of defense

7:34 NC State's Mark Gottfried says the team is getting better

3:21 It's a tough lesson" - Chapel Hill soccer coach Jason Curtis on title loss

2:16 Civitas files lawsuit challenging same-day registration votes

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York