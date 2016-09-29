Gender creative Charlie

Martie Todd Sirois, and her son Charlie Sirois, 10, went viral after a letter was posted to Facebook, describing the 10-year-old had longed to shop at the Justice store near Triangle Town Center in North Carolina. The store has a window that reads “just for girls.” According to her post, she said her son “has always acted like a stereotypical girl, played exclusively with stereotypical toys, and has almost exclusively female friends.”