Mother who went viral for taking her son to Justice speaks about gender creativity

Martie Todd Sirois, and her son Charlie Sirois, 10, went viral after a letter was posted to Facebook, describing the 10-year-old had longed to shop at the Justice store near Triangle Town Center in North Carolina. The store has a window that reads “just for girls.” According to her post, she said her son “has always acted like a stereotypical girl, played exclusively with stereotypical toys, and has almost exclusively female friends.”
Jill Knight jhknight@newsobserver.com

Local

Whose job is it to save North Topsail Beach?

The Atlantic Ocean is eroding parts of North Topsail Beach by about five feet per year. The town of 800 residents is running out of cash and solutions in its efforts to protect its north shore. Whose job is to save this popular North Carolina tourist destination?

Local

DeskCycles help students focus

Martin Middle School teacher Bethany Lambeth is seeing success in getting 8th-graders to focus on their work by using DeskCycles, which allow students to work off excess energy and concentrate better.

Local

Wake County Schools student voter registration

VIDEO: Upperclassmen students at Broughton High School are encouraged to sign up to register to vote in teacher Leah Greene's class Tuesday, September 27, 2016 as part of a larger Wake County School system two-week voter registration drive that will end this Friday.

Editor's Choice Videos