Look up Triangle nonprofits in our database

November 20, 2016 9:17 AM

The News & Observer is helping to match the needs of Triangle nonprofits with generous readers who are able to donate money, time or other items this holiday season - and all year round.

Triangle Gives
  • Stories: Read about more Triangle nonprofits

Donors can use the form to search the listings by name, category, county or items needed to find the right match or learn more about a nonprofit from its description and other information. To see a list of every nonprofit in our database, click "Search" without entering any information.

We invite local nonprofits to add an entry to our database (or update an existing entry) anytime:

  • Update your charity's needs for 2017.
  • Add your charity to the guide.
Click here to load this Caspio Cloud Database
Cloud Database by Caspio

