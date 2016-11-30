Protesters poised to respond to decision on Scott shooting

Charlotte Uprising, anticipating an announcement from prosecutors in the death of Keith Lamont Scott, plans to mass outside Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police headquarters Wednesday evening.
“If they choose not to indict these killer cops, or if they do not release an announcement, let's turn up to demand justice for Keith Scott!” says an announcement on Uprising’s Facebook page.
Charlotte Uprising is a coalition focused on police accountability and social and economic equity. The gathering is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
A decision is expected to be announced Wednesday morning on whether to charge police officer Brentley Vinson in the shooting death of Scott, a black University City resident, in a confrontation that sparked two nights of riots.
Scott, 43, was shot on Sept. 20 when Scott stepped from his parked SUV outside his apartment with a gun and ignored police commands to drop it.
CMPD officers have been put on alert and will work 12-hour shifts beginning Wednesday in case violent demonstrations occur when the decision is made known.
The Scott shooting drew a crowd of protestors to the scene, and violence erupted overnight and continued into the early morning. It spread to uptown on Sept. 21, where bystanders and police were both injured, one man was fatally shot, and more than 100 people were arrested.
