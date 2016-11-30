Protesters poised to respond to decision on Scott shooting

2:24 Helicopters play vital role in fighting western NC wildfires Pause

1:26 Lumberton residents use canoes and kayaks to check on properties, pets

3:58 Deputy's Nicholas Kehagias describes his primal fear during struggle

0:41 'Super Scooper' fighting NC wildfires scoops a load of water from Fontana Lake

2:13 Moore County family living in car after being evacuated from failing Woodlake Dam area

3:20 NC GOP wants Durham vote recount

2:16 Civitas files lawsuit challenging same-day registration votes

1:22 Chairman: 'Everything is politically motivated in an election'

16:19 Backstage with the Grinch