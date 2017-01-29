Allergy-free peanuts? NC A&T scientists may have cracked the code

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees Pause

1:49 $100 could get you a piece of North Topsail Beach

1:12 Chapel Hill protest denounces Trump’s immigration policy

3:04 Iraqi refugee laments delay in her son's coming to the U.S.

3:25 NC State's Mark Gottfried: We had cement boots on

2:19 Trump boasts of executive orders in first weekly address

1:59 State's Dennis Smith says Wolfpack didn't play hard enough to beat Louisville

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab