NC’s tiny new island has become a hot topic nationwide

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:23 New obstacle fitness course opens in Apex Saturday Pause 1:14 Downtown Raleigh July 4th shooting 911 call is released 1:35 Slip-n-slide cops on how they decided not to break up party, but join it instead 2:23 'I'm here with the only purpose to come and serve you,' new Bishop says. 0:37 Slip-n-slide cops on how they decided not to break up party, but join it instead 0:37 See what remains as fire guts a Wake County school bus 20:52 Watch Bishop Luis Zarama deliver the homily at Atlanta Youth Conference 1:19 Fireworks light up the skies over downtown Raleigh on the Fourth of July 1:17 Historic Durham parade salutes Independence Day 2:01 Sworn on the Fourth of July: 23 become U.S. citizens in Raleigh Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A new island has formed off the tip of Cape Point in the constantly changing Outer Banks. Named Shelly Island, the sandbar is about a mile long and three football fields wide. outerbanks.org

A new island has formed off the tip of Cape Point in the constantly changing Outer Banks. Named Shelly Island, the sandbar is about a mile long and three football fields wide. outerbanks.org