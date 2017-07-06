NC’s tiny new island has become a hot topic nationwide

Shelly Island, the dynamic sandbar that is the newest addition to North Carolina’s Outer Banks, has became a popular topic of conversation nationwide.
The island formed sometime in the spring off the tip of Cape Point on Hatteras Island, according to the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau.
The group posted an aerial video of Shelly Island on Twitter on Sunday, indicating that it is about a mile long, 500 feet wide and still growing.
CBS News caught wind of the island and ran a story during the Fourth of July weekend, calling it “a new attraction for thousands.”
ABC’s “Good Morning America” featured the island Thursday. Ginger Zee, chief meteorologist at ABC, said the island had grown to maybe four football fields wide. She also reported seeing 15 sharks while making it out to Shelly by boat.
The island is reportedly attracting anglers, photographers and seashell collectors, among other visitors.
But it comes with some dangers beyond reported shark and stingray sightings.
A strong, wide rip current rushes between the point and the island. Old fishing hooks could also be lying on the bottom, North Carolina Beach Buggy Association president Bill Smith told The Virginian-Pilot.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
Comments