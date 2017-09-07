More Videos

All traces of Confederacy must go, NC law enforcement group says

By Cliff Bellamy

cbellamy@heraldsun.com

September 07, 2017 10:53 AM

RALEIGH

A bipartisan group of North Carolina prosecutors, law enforcement, judges, and other advocates has called for the removal of Confederate monuments and symbols at courthouses across North Carolina, and repeal of the Cultural History Artifact Management and Patriotism Act of 2015, a state law that intended to prohibit their removal.

The North Carolina Commission on Racial and Ethnic Disparities in the Criminal Justice System (NC-CRED) passed a resolution and released a statement Thursday. The group will send the resolution to state leaders including Gov. Roy Cooper, Attorney General Josh Stein, and leaders of the General Assembly and N.C. Supreme Court.

The resolution calls for the immediate removal of all Confederate monuments, memorials, flags, and other symbols and “markers of racism and white supremacy,” from all public spaces on which a courthouse of any kind is located and the removal of such markers, monuments, and memorials from display inside courthouses.

The resolution also calls on the General Assembly to repeal the Cultural History Artifact Management and Patriotism Act of 2015 so that communities in North Carolina can remove “these divisive symbols of racism, injustice, white supremacy from public spaces.”

Cliff Bellamy: 919-419-6744

