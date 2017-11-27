Conservative radio host, fired from WPTF, is back with a new online show

Raleigh-based radio host Bill LuMaye has a new gig with a conservative news site called First in Freedom Daily.
LuMaye, who was fired from his post at WPTF News Radio 680 in August, launched “The Bill LuMaye Show” on firstinfreedomdaily.com last week.
The First in Freedom website announced the show in this way, referencing LuMaye’s sudden departure from WPTF: “The liberal media overlords at [sic] couldn’t take the truth bombs Bill is prone to drop, and gave him an undeserved pink slip. The silver lining? Now Bill is unfiltered, unleashed, and unafraid to take on the daily absurdities provided by the Left and the Establishment as he tackles the news from a conservative perspective that we all deserve to watch.”
In the first episode, LuMaye says he plans for the show to eventually air live online, so that it can take callers.
LuMaye had been at WPTF, a member of the Curtis Media Group, since 2004 and announced shortly after being ousted that he was continuing his show in podcast form, and called his departure from WPTF “liberating.”
The First in Freedom Daily news managing editor is Jeff Moore, who is described on the site as a native of North Carolina from Morehead City and a UNC-Chapel Hill graduate.
