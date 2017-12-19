Saint Augustine’s mourns death of radio personality Maurice ‘Big Mo’ Stanfield

Saint Augustine’s University is mourning the passing of well-known radio personality Maurice “Big Mo” Stanfield, who died on Monday.
Stanfield was the voice of Falcons’ football and basketball at WAUG as play-by-play announcer from 2009 to 2013. He returned to the station in the same role during the 2017 football season. Stanfield also worked as a sports announcer at Heritage Sports Radio Network (HSRN).
A 31-year veteran in the radio industry, Stanfield was well known in the Southeast for his blend of quick wit and insightful commentary, the university said in a news release Tuesday. He hosted two nationally syndicated sports talk shows and also worked at ESPN 1590 in Greensboro, WCCB in Clemson, S.C., Sports Radio 1400 in Columbia, S.C., and ESPN 730 in Charlotte. Stanfield was once the football and basketball play-by-play announcer at Winston-Salem State University.
“Big Mo was one of a kind,” said Tony Middleton, WAUG general manager. “He simply lit up a press box with his jovial personality. Listeners were entertained and captivated while being informed at the same time. Somehow, Big Mo could talk about Ric Flair during a football telecast and make it work. There will never be another broadcaster like Big Mo.”
A Chicago native, Stanfield received acclaim for his distinct style when he was named CIAA Sportscaster of the Year in 2010. That year, Stanfield called some of the biggest sports moments in Saint Aug’s history, including the CIAA Basketball Tournament, the CIAA Baseball Championship Game and the Pioneer Football Bowl. The Falcons won titles in all three events.
“He was one of the most generous and kind human beings I’ve ever met,” said George Williams, athletic director. “I am saddened and heartbroken but God knows best. His voice was golden. I know he is in heaven now announcing for God.”
Funeral arrangements will be announced later in the week, according to the university.
