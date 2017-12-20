An 80-year-old woman has been missing for days, since driving away from NC home

The search is on for an 80-year-old woman who has been missing for days and is endangered, officials say.
Julia Lovette Torrey, who is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen Sunday in Winston-Salem according to a Silver Alert issued Tuesday by the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.
Torrey left her sister’s home at 2416 Lucille St., police said in a press release. She was driving a white, 2017 Hyundai Elantra with Florida license plate GHTT01, but there is no indication of a possible direction of travel or destination.
Torrey is described as 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds with medium-length brown hair. No details were given on the clothes she was wearing at the time she left the home.
Anyone with information on Torrey’s whereabouts is asked to call Winston-Salem Officer MT Short at 336-773-7700.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
