Trees down, thousands without power after storms hit the Charlotte area

Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings are over for Mecklenburg County, but the region is still under a flash flood watch through Sunday evening.
The Charlotte Fire Department said it was responding to "numerous" calls for downed trees and power lines Sunday, after heavy rain and wind swept across the city in the middle of the afternoon.
Interstate 77 closed in both directions due to a road obstruction near exit 30 Sunday afternoon, which caused traffic problems, the Observer's news partner WBTV reported.
The storm knocked down a Huntersville barn and sent pieces of its metal roof flying, the Huntersville Fire Department said. No one was injured.
One cow on the Huntersville farm gave birth just after the storm passed Sunday, the Observer's news partner WBTV reported. The baby and mother were both doing well.
Trees fell on houses around the region, reports said. One hit a home five minutes west of uptown, on Marlowe Avenue off Wilkinson Boulevard.
Radar showed circulation in a thunderstorm near the Catawba River around 3:30 p.m., Observer correspondent Steve Lyttle reported.
Charlotte Douglas International Airport ended its 90-minute ground stop around 4:45 p.m., but many flights were delayed or canceled, the airport said.
The air traffic control tower was evacuated at one point Sunday afternoon, Lyttle reported. A wind gust at the airport at 3:25 p.m. was measured at 68 miles per hour.
Hail the size of golf balls came down in Belmont and Cramerton, Lyttle said.
About 20,000 Duke Energy customers in the Charlotte area were without power after the storms, according to the company's outage map.
Mecklenburg County's tornado watch ended around 5 p.m., but a flash flood watch continues until 8 p.m., the weather service said.
A watch is the less serious form of weather alert and signals that you should be prepared for a possible tornado or flash flood, according to the weather service. A warning means you should take immediate action, because the dangerous weather event has actually been spotted. Warnings usually cover smaller areas than watches.
WCNC meteorologist Brad Panovich used cupcakes to illustrate the difference between a watch and a warning on Twitter.
Gov. Roy Cooper warned people to stay safe and shared a weather map, showing Charlotte inside a belt where numerous severe storms were coming Sunday.
