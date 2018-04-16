Dancing the night away at Duke Children's Hospital
Duke Children's Hospital hosted its second annual Prom for patients on Saturday April 14, 2018. Attendees were joined by friends, family, and several Duke athletes including Grayson Allen, Justin Robinson, and Abby Pyne.
Hundreds of students learned about cannons and the life of soldiers during Bennett Place State Historic Site during "Civil War School Days" in Durham, NC. Bennett Place is the site of the largest surrender of Confederate troops, ending the war.
The N.C. Department of Transportation has changed its strategy on litter and trash along the highway. Gone are the state prisoners who picked up garbage along the road, replaced by more contractors, some who clean up before they mow the grass.
Hollywood screenwriter, Raleigh native, and Cup A Joe landlord Leon Capetanos has a new project about the coffee shop. Capetanos has decided to celebrate the diversity of the coffee shop in a new photo book - All Are Welcome.
New research from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill provides valuable insight into the navigation and nesting behaviors of loggerhead sea turtles that could inform future conservation efforts.
Police believe a baby found dead in Knightdale home was killed before the murder-suicide of the parents, who had an incestuous relationship. Katie Pladl, 20, was the biological daughter of Steven Pladl, 45, who was the father of the baby, Bennett.
Several parents and students at West Millbrook Middle School in Raleigh asked the Wake County school board on April 10, 2018 to speed up the start of planned renovations. Speakers said the 42-year-old campus is falling apart.
Angela Humphries and Teri Patterson brought giant plastic bags filled with different types of coins to pay their water bills at the municipal building in Raleigh Thursday, April 12, 2018. They are frustrated that the city doubled her water rate.
Andre the Giant was literally the biggest celebrity in the world. HBO Sports, WWE, and the Bill Simmons Media Group present Andre The Giant, a documentary examining the life and career of one of the most beloved figures in wrestling history.
A video circulating on social media shows a large brawl involving numerous people at Athens Drive High School in Raleigh, NC Thursday afternoon, April 12, 2018. One person was transported to the hospital by EMS.