Investigation under way after 8-year-old dies in Orange County

The Orange County Sheriff's Office investigating the death of an 8-year-old who died of cardiac arrest Tuesday night.
Deputies were dispatched at 5:59 p.m. to Tripp Road in Chapel Hill in reference to a cardiac arrest, said sheriff's office spokesman Chan McDade.
When deputies arrived, emergency workers were performing CPR on the child. Life-saving measures continued while the child was being transported to UNC Hospital, McDade said.
The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Anyone with information about the child's death is asked to contact Investigator D. Hunter with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 919-245-2915.
