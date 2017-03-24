Chatham sheriff’s deputies use naloxone to revive overdose victim

1:37 NC House Speaker Moore on HB2: 'We have not folded' Pause

1:17 UNC's Williams on HB2: 'What we have now is wrong'

2:35 Five questions with new NC State coach Kevin Keatts

11:04 UNC's Roy Williams talks about using last year's championship loss as motivation

1:31 NCAA president discusses impact of HB2 in North Carolina

3:36 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:31 Saving art, music and PE teachers

2:12 Sen. Tillis open to removing VA benefits from Marines involved in Facebook photo incident

1:18 Coach K on impact of HB2 in moving NCAA games out of NC