Feds approve future light rail station at NCCU

The Federal Transit Administration has approved adding a station at N.C. Central University as part of the Durham-Orange Light Rail Transit Project, according to GoTriangle.
With the station at NCCU, which enrolls 8,000 students, the 17.7-mile rail line will stretch from UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill to NCCU in Durham, connecting three major universities. The entire rail line is expected to support about 26,880 passenger trips per day by 2040.
The approval followed an environmental assessment and public comment period on the proposed extension.
“This is great news for our community,” Durham Mayor Bill Bell said in a statement. “We sincerely appreciate the Federal Transit Administration’s support of this important addition to our critical infrastructure project in Durham and Orange counties. This extension will provide even more opportunities and direct access to jobs and education.”
