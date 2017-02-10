Fire guts repair garage, destroys heavy equipment in Durham

An early morning fire in northern Durham destroyed a commercial vehicle-repair garage and several pieces of heavy construction equipment, city firefighters reported Friday.
Units answering a 4:44 a.m. alarm found the equipment burning in front of 5010 Denfield St. and smoke and fire inside the metal structure, Deputy Chief Chris Iannuzzi said in a statement.
Firefighters got the blaze under control in about 10 minutes, Iannuzzi said, and kept it from damaging a similar building about 4 feet away. The business was a loss, however, he said.
