February 10, 2017 8:09 AM

Fire guts repair garage, destroys heavy equipment in Durham

By Ron Gallagher

An early morning fire in northern Durham destroyed a commercial vehicle-repair garage and several pieces of heavy construction equipment, city firefighters reported Friday.

Units answering a 4:44 a.m. alarm found the equipment burning in front of 5010 Denfield St. and smoke and fire inside the metal structure, Deputy Chief Chris Iannuzzi said in a statement.

Firefighters got the blaze under control in about 10 minutes, Iannuzzi said, and kept it from damaging a similar building about 4 feet away. The business was a loss, however, he said.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572

