‘Sex-crazed’ Durham to get thousands of free, wildlife-themed condoms

Durham is included on a lot of city-ranking lists, but this is a new one. On Valentine’s Day, the city will get a gift for being one of the top 10 “most sex-crazed cities” – thousands of condoms.
The Center for Biological Diversity is sending 40,000 free Endangered Species Condoms to the 10 most “sex-crazed” cities for Valentine’s Day. The condoms are intended to help couples consider the human population growth threat to wildlife “before giving in to the holiday’s romance,” according to a news release from the center.
The center is a national nonprofit conservation organization with more than 1.2 million members dedicated to the protection of endangered species and habitat.
Durham volunteers, along with volunteers in the other Top 10 cities as identified by Men’s Health magazine, will give away the condoms during events at zoos, museums and breweries. Volunteers will “work to remind couples that safe sex saves wildlife.”
The other cities being sent wildlife condoms are: Arlington, Texas; Austin, Texas; Bakersfield, Calif.; Columbus, Ohio; Dallas; Denver; Houston; Indianapolis; and Oklahoma City.
Lots of couples will get lucky this Valentine’s Day, but wildlife and the environment will be far less fortunate in our increasingly crowded world.
“Lots of couples will get lucky this Valentine’s Day, but wildlife and the environment will be far less fortunate in our increasingly crowded world,” said Leigh Moyer, the center’s population organizer. “The habitat loss, resource depletion and climate change that come with rapid human population growth make it next to impossible for biodiversity to thrive. It’s important to bring population growth back into the environmental conversation. Endangered Species Condoms make starting that conversation easier, and they also make great Valentines.”
In the past 50 years, as human population has grown, wildlife populations have been halved, according to the center. The U.N. predicts that the world’s human population will reach 9.7 billion by 2050 and exceed 11 billion by 2100. The U.S. population is likely to reach 389 million in 2050, growing by more than 200 million people from 1950.
Scientists agree that the world is in the midst of the planet’s sixth mass wildlife extinction. While previous extinction periods were driven by geological or cosmic factors, the current crisis is caused by human activities.
The Endangered Species Condoms are wrapped in colorful packages featuring six different endangered species and information about the impact of human population growth on polar bears, monarch butterflies and other imperiled wildlife. The center has given away 700,000 free Endangered Species Condoms since 2009.
