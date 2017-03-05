Immigrant, refugee backers pack church to affirm Durham as inclusive

1:52 High deductible means big bills for single mom Pause

1:59 Drones provide eyes in the sky at solar farm

1:04 Dramatic video from NC wildfires captures dangerous situation

2:24 Helicopters play vital role in fighting western NC wildfires

0:41 'Super Scooper' fighting NC wildfires scoops a load of water from Fontana Lake

1:10 UNC fans celebrate on Franklin Street

6:19 Roy Williams: “A little more effort and a little more intelligence”

1:59 'Let them call you a racist': Confederate flag back at SC Statehouse - July, 2016

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare