June 16, 2017 9:57 AM

Durham man dies in motorcycle crash on NC 55

From staff reports

DURHAM

A Durham man died in a motorcycle accident Thursday night on N.C. 55 at Courtney Creek Boulevard.

The accident happened shortly before 9 p.m. when a southbound Honda CBR 600 motorcycle driven by Joshua Cutler of Durham crashed into the right passenger door of a 2013 Toyota RAV4 driven by Leslie Bradic of Durham, according to police. Bradic was attempting to make a left turn onto Courtney Creek Boulevard from N.C. 55 when the accident occurred, according to investigators.

Cutler, 23, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Bradic was treated on the scene for minor injuries.

Speed may have been a factor in the accident, according to investigators. No charges have been filed, but the accident remains under investigation.

