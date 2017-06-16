Durham man dies in motorcycle crash on NC 55

A Durham man died in a motorcycle accident Thursday night on N.C. 55 at Courtney Creek Boulevard.
The accident happened shortly before 9 p.m. when a southbound Honda CBR 600 motorcycle driven by Joshua Cutler of Durham crashed into the right passenger door of a 2013 Toyota RAV4 driven by Leslie Bradic of Durham, according to police. Bradic was attempting to make a left turn onto Courtney Creek Boulevard from N.C. 55 when the accident occurred, according to investigators.
Cutler, 23, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Bradic was treated on the scene for minor injuries.
Speed may have been a factor in the accident, according to investigators. No charges have been filed, but the accident remains under investigation.
