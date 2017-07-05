Pastor facing deportation seeks sanctuary: “I did my time.”

Calling it a “moment in history,” the Rev. William Barber, president of North Carolina’s chapter of the NAACP, and other pastors called on citizens and members of the faith community to sign a petition and take other action to rescind the ordered deportation of Pastor José Chicas, who since June 27 has taken sanctuary from immigration authorities at the School for Conversion.
Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove, director of the School for Conversion, called on Immigration and Customs Enforcement “to rescind the deportation order and allow Pastor Chicas to go home. ... No label of ‘criminal’ changes the fact that he is a brother” in Christ.
Chicas, 52, told the crowd gathered Monday at School for Conversion that he wanted to “tell my story.” Speaking through a translator, Chicas said he fled El Salvador’s civil war in 1985. “Like many young people, I made mistakes,” and was charged and pled guilty to driving under the influence and domestic abuse. He later underwent a spiritual conversion, reconciled with his wife, and now pastors Iglesia Evangelica in Raleigh.
Because of stepped-up immigration enforcement under the Trump Administration, Chicas’ past record led to the deportation order.
“Because of bad legal advice, I find myself in the situation I am in today,” Chicas said. With his son Ezekiel at his side, who held a sign stating “please don’t send my dad back to El Salvador,” Chicas said, “I do not want to leave my family or church community. I made the difficult decision to enter sanctuary to fight my case.”
He added: “I am not a delinquent. I have been with my wife 25 years. I did my time.”
