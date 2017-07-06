NC Pride says it will solve LGBT festival conflict with Jewish holiday

Organizers of the NC Pride festival and parade in Durham said Thursday they will solve the date conflict with this year’s event, scheduled for Sept. 30, which is also the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.
Over the past week, Pride organizers have faced backlash from the Jewish community and beyond over the date, the holiest day of the year on the Jewish calendar.
“We’re going to solve that no matter what it takes,” said John Short of NC Pride. He said the Pride committee, who are volunteers, will meet this weekend to come up with a solution. “Exactly how we’ll solve that, we don’t know,” he said.
The announcement of this year’s NC Pride date held each fall drew many frustrated, disappointed and angry responses from the community.
At first, Pride apologized for the date but did not change the schedule, asking instead for forgiveness and promising to do better. On Thursday, Short said the committee was trying to rework the event and hoped to make an announcement next week.
“We’re trying to put together a complete solving of things,” Short said. He did not have specific date or event information determined yet, but said that “all the Jewish community will be able to attend.”
Short said that the committee includes Jewish members, but because organizers didn’t have previous conflicts with the holidays, they let it slip their minds.
Going forward, that will change.
“We’ll develop a solution that will be able to be carried over in the future,” Short said.
On Monday, before Pride said they’d come up with a solution, Jill Madsen, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Durham-Chapel Hill, said they were disappointed.
“We’ve had a large group present the last couple of years, both a booth and a float in the parade,” Madsen said Monday. “Yom Kippur is the holiest day of the year. You fast for 24 hours. You’re in service for most of the day. ... It is not a day you’d be at a parade and on a float,” she said.
Rabbi Larry Bach of Judea Reform Congregation in Durham posted an open letter on his blog Monday in response to the initial date conflict, writing, in part, that he was “hoping against hope for a miracle.”
“Failing that, I hope that you’ll make a note to avoid September 30, 2028 (Yom Kippur), and September 30, 2030 (Rosh Hashanah), so that we can all stand together, in unity and with pride,” Bach said.
Short said Thursday that NC Pride will be different this year.
“We just feel like its the right thing to do. Pride has been a very happy event, a very loving event always, and that’s the way we want to keep it,” Short said. “All of our Jewish friends will be able to participate.”
Durham resident Galia Goodman is skeptical until she learns what the schedule resolution will be.
She said the parade and festival would need to be moved to Sunday instead, or a different weekend.
“That will be interesting to see what they will come up with,” said Goodman, who said she is still furious that it was scheduled on Yom Kippur. She has been involved in local pride events since the 1980s.
“My response is very much the way I’m responding to the Senate saying we’ll have healthcare for everybody that’s better than now: Show me the money. Show me the plan. No fait accompli,” she said.
“I would be happy if they moved it to a different date. They cannot do it anytime from sundown Friday to an hour after sundown Saturday and make anyone Jewish happy,” Goodman said.
