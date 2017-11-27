Why I-85 in Durham is now the ‘Dr. John H. Franklin Highway’

More Videos 2:24 N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway Pause 0:39 Durham mayoral candidate Steve Schewel thanks supporters and his mom 1:54 Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 3:02 First court appearance: Teen suspected of driving drunk, crashing into home and killing a man 3:07 UNC's Roy Williams: "the coach coached like he’d never seen the game of basketball before in his life" 0:37 The Triangle's most elaborate holiday lights display 0:28 Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet 0:26 NC State senior Bradley Chubb greets teammates before the game against UNC 2:01 Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:09 Trump sows confusion over Russian hacking Video Link copy Embed Code copy

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway In the years that African-American historian John Hope Franklin taught in North Carolina, there was a KKK sign greeting visitors to the state. Now a section of Interstate 85 in North Carolina is named for Franklin. In the years that African-American historian John Hope Franklin taught in North Carolina, there was a KKK sign greeting visitors to the state. Now a section of Interstate 85 in North Carolina is named for Franklin. Bernard Thomas bthomas@heraldsun.com

