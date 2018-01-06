How cold is it? Triangle is approaching record territory

0:56 How cold is it? Watch the ABC11 weather forecast. Pause

1:43 What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

0:38 NC State fans storm the court after victory over Duke

0:57 Former Wake official turns herself in on embezzlement charges

1:46 Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia'

2:53 Coach K: N.C. State played with "verve" and "like men" as Blue Devils suffer upset in 96-85 loss

0:42 HopFly Brewing Company in Rocky Mount

1:05 Gov. Cooper weighs in on incentives

1:20 Duke's Bagley: 'This is just not cool at all'