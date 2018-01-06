More Videos

How cold is it? Watch the ABC11 weather forecast. 0:56

How cold is it? Watch the ABC11 weather forecast.

Pause
What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season? 1:43

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

NC State fans storm the court after victory over Duke 0:38

NC State fans storm the court after victory over Duke

Former Wake official turns herself in on embezzlement charges 0:57

Former Wake official turns herself in on embezzlement charges

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 1:46

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia'

Coach K: N.C. State played with 'verve' and 'like men' as Blue Devils suffer upset in 96-85 loss 2:53

Coach K: N.C. State played with "verve" and "like men" as Blue Devils suffer upset in 96-85 loss

HopFly Brewing Company in Rocky Mount 0:42

HopFly Brewing Company in Rocky Mount

Gov. Cooper weighs in on incentives 1:05

Gov. Cooper weighs in on incentives

Duke's Bagley: 'This is just not cool at all' 1:20

Duke's Bagley: 'This is just not cool at all'

NC State's Dorn makes an incredible four-point play 0:28

NC State's Dorn makes an incredible four-point play

  • How cold is it? Watch the ABC11 weather forecast.

    Watch the ABC11 weather forecast as the Triangle approaches cold weather record territory.

Watch the ABC11 weather forecast as the Triangle approaches cold weather record territory. ABC11
Watch the ABC11 weather forecast as the Triangle approaches cold weather record territory. ABC11

Durham County

How cold is it? Triangle is approaching record territory

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

January 06, 2018 06:17 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

DURHAM

It’s been cold for a long time and if you’re ready to see a warmup with temperatures, one is on the way.

The Triangle still is in the grips of one of the longest stretches of below-freezing temperatures it has ever experienced.

We’ve had below-freezing temperatures since 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, Sunday, Dec. 31. And that’s a record.

There is a little bit of disagreement between WRAL and WTVD meteorologists about the exact length of the previous span of hours with below-freezing temperatures, according to stories on their websites.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

WRAL said the record in Raleigh stood at 157 hours and a new mark of 158 hours was set with Saturday’s 3 p.m. temperature reading. WTVD said the record was 159 straight hours at RDU International Airport and recognized the new mark at 5 p.m. Saturday. They do agree that the cold snap we’re competing with was Jan. 10-15, 1982.

There is a slim chance that the string will come to an end on Sunday, Jan. 7, when temperatures are expected to reach a high of right around freezing, 32 degrees, but it most likely will happen on Monday. If it stretches to Monday, another mark could be challenged — the all-time record. Twice before in Raleigh there were eight-day stretches (1895 and 1917) when temperatures did not break the freezing mark, WRAL reported. Those temperatures were recorded on a daily basis rather than by the hour.

Monday’s highs could reach the 40s and by Friday it could be in the mid-60s, if not close to 70.

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6678, @JEJ_HSNews

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

How cold is it? Watch the ABC11 weather forecast. 0:56

How cold is it? Watch the ABC11 weather forecast.

Pause
What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season? 1:43

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

NC State fans storm the court after victory over Duke 0:38

NC State fans storm the court after victory over Duke

Former Wake official turns herself in on embezzlement charges 0:57

Former Wake official turns herself in on embezzlement charges

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 1:46

Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia'

Coach K: N.C. State played with 'verve' and 'like men' as Blue Devils suffer upset in 96-85 loss 2:53

Coach K: N.C. State played with "verve" and "like men" as Blue Devils suffer upset in 96-85 loss

HopFly Brewing Company in Rocky Mount 0:42

HopFly Brewing Company in Rocky Mount

Gov. Cooper weighs in on incentives 1:05

Gov. Cooper weighs in on incentives

Duke's Bagley: 'This is just not cool at all' 1:20

Duke's Bagley: 'This is just not cool at all'

NC State's Dorn makes an incredible four-point play 0:28

NC State's Dorn makes an incredible four-point play

  • What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

    Young patients at Duke Children's Hospital remind us all what's important in life when talking about what makes them happy this holiday season.

What makes kids at Duke Children's Hospital happy this holiday season?

View More Video