State prisons grow, donate produce to fight hunger

4:15 Cooper sworn in as governor minutes after midnight Pause

1:02 Exploring Eno River State Park in the New Year

2:18 Tar Heel of the Year: John Kane’s vision continues to transform Raleigh

1:00 Cam Newton after season-ending loss: I need a rest, time away

0:59 Gov. Cooper signs oath of office

14:48 McCrory reflects on his term as North Carolina's governor

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

4:57 HB2 repeal deal - what happened?

1:00 Cam Newton after season-ending loss: I need a rest, time away