Amina’s Gifts builds Chapel Hill-to-Zimbabwe art connection to give families hope

Chapel Hill, Zimbabwe connected by sculptures and a kind heart Hear why Terrence Brayboy will be hosting an African art sale, of more than a thousand pieces, at his Chapel Hill home on Saturday, Nov. 25, to help create jobs and buy clothes, food, bikes and an education for children in Zimbabwe’s rural stone-sculpting communities. Hear why Terrence Brayboy will be hosting an African art sale, of more than a thousand pieces, at his Chapel Hill home on Saturday, Nov. 25, to help create jobs and buy clothes, food, bikes and an education for children in Zimbabwe’s rural stone-sculpting communities. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com

