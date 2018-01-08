Orange County

Orange County schools call off classes for Monday

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

January 08, 2018 07:27 AM

HILLSBOROUGH

Orange County schools are closed Monday, the school district announced in a statement that cited continued freezing temperatures and a chance of rain later in the day.

In a Twitter post, the district said staff would have an optional teacher workday on Monday.

The National Weather Service forecast for the area called for high temperatures in the upper 30s and a 30 percent chance of rain late Monday afternoon and Monday night. The overnight low was forecast to be a few degrees above freezing.

