Orange County schools call off classes for Monday

Orange County schools are closed Monday, the school district announced in a statement that cited continued freezing temperatures and a chance of rain later in the day.
In a Twitter post, the district said staff would have an optional teacher workday on Monday.
The National Weather Service forecast for the area called for high temperatures in the upper 30s and a 30 percent chance of rain late Monday afternoon and Monday night. The overnight low was forecast to be a few degrees above freezing.
UPDATE: Out of an abundance of caution and due to the possibility of persistent freezing temperatures and precipitation, Orange County Schools will be closed for students on Monday, January 8th. OCS Staff will have an optional Teacher Workday today. @WRAL @ABC11_WTVD @WNCN pic.twitter.com/u6iuhlb3j3— OrangeCountySchools (@OrangeCoSchools) January 8, 2018
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
