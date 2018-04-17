Mother from Honduras takes sanctuary from ICE in Chapel Hill church

A Honduran immigrant afraid for her life sought sanctuary this weekend in a local church and helped launch a movement Tuesday aimed at helping others.

The Church of Reconciliation in Chapel Hill and the Chapel Hill Mennonite Fellowship, who share the North Elliott Road church campus, have partnered to offer Rosa del Carmen Ortez-Cruz sanctuary from deportation.

Sanctuary provides someone with a place to sleep, eat and bathe where U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents can't reach them.

Rev. Mark Davidson Church of Reconciliation Contributed

Ortez-Cruz was offered sanctuary in Chapel Hill, because churches in Greensboro were already committed to housing others, said the Rev. Mark Davidson, pastor at Church of Reconciliation. Her attorney advised her to accept the offer, he said. It is "an additional sacrifice for her" to be so far from her family, Davidson noted.

Church of Reconciliation began studying the immigration issue, meeting with experts and giving thought to becoming a sanctuary church last year, Davidson said. They built a shower in anticipation of helping someone facing possible deportation, he said.





"This is an act of conscience and resistance, to protect Rosa from the very real threat of deportation," he said. "Our Christian faith calls us to welcome the stranger and to offer hospitality to those in need as if we are offering it to Christ."

Tuesday's news conference came one week after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids were first reported in Orange County. ICE agents arrested at least 25 immigrants across the Triangle last week who were living in the country without legal status.

Ortez-Cruz fled Honduras in 2002 after a former domestic partner stabbed her multiple times, putting her in the hospital for over a month when she was 19. Although immigration courts recognized Ortez-Cruz fled Honduras to save her life, they denied her case and ordered her to leave the country.

The mother of four children — three of whom are U.S. citizens — has an appeal pending before the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. If she returns to Honduras, she fears her abuser will hurt or kill her, she said.

“I don’t want to do this. I don’t want to be far from my children.” Ortez-Cruz said. “But I have no choice, because going back to Honduras is not an option. If I go there, it could mean the end of my life. He said ‘If you won’t be with me, you won’t be with anyone’.”





Honduras is one of the world's most dangerous countries with widespread rape and domestic violence against women. While the Honduran government and nonprofit groups have laws and programs to help, the U.S. Department of Justice reports the quality of financial resources and programs is uneven.





As a result, many Honduran women continue to face discrimination and violence, United Nations officials reported in 2015. Domestic violence and violent deaths among women and girls grew steadily from 2005 to 2014, the report noted.

Ortez-Cruz's supporters are asking ICE to let her to stay in the United States and for Congress to pressure ICE to keep her safe.





“We’re calling for action from our elected officials, but we also know we cannot sit by and wait for politicians to act while unjust immigration policies tear apart our communities,” said Lori Fernald Khamala, director of the Greensboro-based American Friends Service Committee’s NC Immigrant Rights Program.

“That’s why we are also calling on churches and other places of worship throughout the state to join us in pledging to offer sanctuary to all who need it,” she said.





Ortez-Cruz joined supporters and church members Tuesday for a news conference launching the North Carolina Sanctuary Coalition effort. The coalition is supported by the N.C. Council of Churches, American Friends Service Committee, Church World Service and pastors of sanctuary congregations.





North Carolina has the most active congregational sanctuary cases in the nation, officials said, adding Ortez-Cruz is the sixth person who has sought church sanctuary in the state.





Others include Eliseo Jimenez, who sought sanctuary in October at Umstead Park United Church of Christ In Raleigh. In Durham, Samuel Oliver-Bruno moved into CityWell United Methodist Church in December, and Jose Chicas moved into the School for Conversion in July.

Several members of the Church of Reconciliation have supported Chicas by visiting with him and providing meals, Davidson said. Over 100 volunteers from more than 10 Chapel Hill churches are providing 24-hour support for Ortez-Cruz, he said.





"It's not just our little congregation, and we've got workshops and training in place that everyone has been through," he said.

The N.C. Sanctuary Coalition hopes to get many more churches and organizations to join its effort, officials said. It's not just about having more churches that can provide immigrants with sanctuary, but also to organize for political change, Davidson and others said.

"Our faith is nothing if we do not actively practice solidarity with those who are being denied justice," said Xaris A. Martínez, a member of Chapel Hill Mennonite Fellowship. "We commit to accompany Rosa and hope that other congregations in our state and throughout the nation will consider opening their doors and hearts to those most at risk in their communities."



