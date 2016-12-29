Man reported missing is found dead inside his parked vehicle

An elderly man who was reported missing Wednesday before dawn was found dead several hours later inside of a vehicle that was parked on a street in North Raleigh, police reported.
At 5:23 a.m. Wednesday when officials with the N.C. Center for Missing Persons and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for Charles Elmer Perry, 76.
At 8:44 a.m., someone called 911 to report that Perry’s body had been discovered inside a red, 2014 Ford Escape that was parked in the 3100 block of Pine Knoll Road, near Capital Boulevard, said Jim Sughrue, a Raleigh police spokesman.
“There were no signs of foul play,” Sughrue said Thursday afternoon.
Perry, who suffered from dementia or a related cognitive impairment, was last seen in the 3500 block of Wood Duck Lane in Wake Forest.
