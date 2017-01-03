Finch’s Restaurant to serve its final Raleigh meals this month

Finch’s Restaurant, a downtown mainstay since the 1940s, will serve its last breakfast in Raleigh on Jan. 15.
Owner Peggy Jin said she received a notice from the state Department of Transportation that Finch’s must leave its space on Peace Street by Jan. 17. The building will be demolished as part of a state project to redo the Capital Boulevard bridge over Peace Street.
“One of the customers said he feels like we’re taking part of his life away,” Jin said.
Finch’s is moving into the former Family Garden space at 3211 Chapel Hill Road in Durham, but it’s unclear when the site will be ready. Jin said she is waiting for building permits from the city of Durham, and she expects it will take about four months to retrofit the space.
Over the decades, Finch’s has gained loyal customers who enjoy the restaurant’s no-frills atmosphere. The Durham version will feature some additions, including outdoor seating, a bar and dinner hours, in an effort to attract new customers.
“I think it’s very new,” Jin said. “It’s going to be a diner, but probably not as much of a ‘greasy spoon.’ ”
Jin said she had hoped to stay in downtown Raleigh, but rent prices are too steep. She’s not giving up hope on a Finch’s return to the City of Oaks, though.
“I hope to come back one day,” she said. “I like Raleigh. We’ll see.”
Since November, Finch’s has only opened on weekends. Through Jan. 15, it is open at 401 W. Peace St. from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Sarah Nagem: 919-829-4635, @sarah_nagem
