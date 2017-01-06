Drafthouse and cinema possible along New Bern Avenue in Raleigh

A local developer wants to bring new attractions to New Bern Avenue near Raleigh Country Club and Enloe High School.
Raleigh-based Hobby Properties is considering redeveloping the corner of New Bern and King Charles Road to add a cinema and restaurant, according to a site review application filed on Dec. 22.
John Holmes, Hobby’s president, said Friday the company isn’t yet ready to talk about the project, which it’s calling “Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh.”
“This is really immaterial until we get feedback from the city,” Holmes said.
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is an Austin-based cinema chain known for serving hearty food and alcoholic drinks and prohibiting cell phone use in its theaters. Company representatives didn’t immediately return calls and emails seeking comment.
Much of the space on Hobby’s targeted property is already occupied by a Family Dollar and Autozone.
