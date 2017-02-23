Taraji P. Henson of ‘Empire’ to headline Radio One Raleigh Women’s Empowerment event

Taraji P. Henson is coming to Raleigh.
The NAACP Image Award winner and Academy Award nominee is set to be the keynote speaker at Radio One Raleigh Women’s Empowerment event in April.
The Women’s Empowerment event is scheduled for April 22 at PNC Arena and doors will open at 10 a.m. Tickets will be on sale beginning Friday at the PNC Arena Box Office, Ticketmaster.com and any Ticketmaster locations.
Women’s Empowerment is a day-long event that attracts women from across North Carolina, according to a Radio One news release. National recording artists perform, panel discussions are held and local vendors attend. Past speakers have included Tyler Perry, Mary J. Blige, Steve Harvey, Viola Davis, Bishop T.D. Jakes, Iyanla Vanzant and Robin Roberts. The annual event was first held in 1994 and was “designed to enhance the lives of African American women by addressing issues that specifically impact their health, relationships and overall lifestyle.”
Henson’s breakthrough role came in 2001 as Yvette in John Singleton’s “Baby Boy.” Since then, she has diversified her portfolio by securing roles in projects such as: “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “Think Like a Man,” “Person of Interest” and “Hustle and Flow.” Her work as Cookie Lyon on Fox’s hit series “Empire” has earned her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Series Drama. Henson’s most recent role as Katherine Johnson in the Oscar-nominated “Hidden Figures” garnered a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.
Henson also has released a New York Times best selling autobiography, “Around the Way Girl.”
For more information, go to www.foxync.com, www.hiphopnc.com or www.thelightnc.com or call 919-848-9736.
Comments