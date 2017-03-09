Fatal Apex plane crash investigated by NTSB, FAA

1:58 UNC mascot models Michael Jordan -inspired CEILING. ROOF. GOAT. t-shirt Pause

0:43 "Jose's Story" told by National Immigration Forum ad campaign

0:52 Getting close to the animals at Aloha Safari Zoo

2:04 The voice of the Tar Heels, Woody Durham, lives with a painful silence

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

0:59 Will a polar bear courtship produce a cub?

2:14 Nothing beats a good roll in the snow - if you're a polar bear at the NC Zoo

1:18 NC attorney general kicks off annual food drive competition

1:37 Tar Heel of the Week Larry Bernstein