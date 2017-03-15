Wake County

Small fire, big smoke when dryer fails at Southeast Raleigh High School

By Ron Gallagher

RALEIGH A teacher at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School was treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation after a dryer in the school caught fire and smoke filled a hallway, firefighters said.

The dryer caught fire Tuesday morning.

A report from the fire department said the fire did not damage the school building, but one person was taken to WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Lisa Luten, spokeswoman for the Wake County Public School System, said the injured person was a teacher. She did not disclose the teacher’s name.

Firefighters were summoned by a company that monitors the school’s alarm system, and they were on the scene for two hours clearing the smoke from the building.

